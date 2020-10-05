Identification of breast cancer possible at early stage: Oncologist RV Raghunandan

Ongole: As part of the observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the HCG MNR Curie Cancer Centre in Ongole conducted an online live interaction session with noted radiation oncologist RV Raghunandan on Saturday.



To provide counselling and advice to the ailing cancer paients and other enthusiasts in the region, Dr Ragunandan offered suggestions and clarified doubts expressed by them. He explained the symptoms, stages of breast cancer, and the methods involved in its treatment, along with the safety precautions that should be taken by the cancer patients for survival from COVID-19.

Dr Raghunandan explained that breast cancer can be identified in the early stage by conducting few tests and the hospital is offering treatment under Dr YSR Arogyasri and EHS. The participants appreciated the online Q&A session and requested the management to conduct more such meetings.