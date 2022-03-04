Identify buildings for govt offices in Bapatla, Narasaraopet

Guntur: Joint Collector G Rajakumari directed the officials to identify suitable buildings to set up Collector offices and other government offices for Bapatla, Narasaraopet (Palnadu) districts to be formed very soon and send proposals to take up necessary repairs of the buildings.

Addressing a meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the J-C said that there is a need to set up offices for 137 government offices relating to 74 departments. She directed the district officials to identify buildings for the government offices and send proposals to take up repairs. She further said that the government decided to start administration in the new districts to be formed from April 2. She stressed on setting up of the government offices, allotment of staff and with the coordination of district-level sub-committees appointed on reorganisation.

Joint Collector K Sridhar Reddy, DRO P Kondaiah, Pulichintala Project special collector Vinayakam, Guntur urban additional SP D Gangadharam were among those participated.