‘Idi Manchi Prabhutwam’ organised
Rajamahendravaram: Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandukuri Durgesh participates as the chief guest at ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutwam’ programme held on Monday at D Muppavaram village, marking the completion of 100 days of the coalition government.
Addressing the gathering, Minister Durgesh informed that free gas cylinders would be provided to poor families starting from Diwali. He highlighted the achievements of the government over the past 100 days, expressing confidence in delivering more good work in the future to earn public gratitude.
He said that pensions were delivered on the first day of August and September, even without the help of volunteers, thanks to the efforts of village secretariat employees.
Criticising the previous government, Durgesh stated that they had depleted the state’s treasury, leading to significant financial instability, and had deceived the poor regarding housing schemes.
TDP in-charge for Nidadavole constituency Burugupalli Shesharao, MPTC S Satyanarayana, Mandal Special Officer Durgesh, MPDO Samuel, Tahsildar B Nagaraju Naik, Sarpanch Nagadevi, and Vice-Sarpanch Brahmaji and others were present.