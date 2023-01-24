If CBI asks me second time I will attend for inquiry- Kadapa MP

Pulivendula(YSR District): Admitting that he received notices from the CBI yesterday regarding the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy said that I already sent them a written reply yesterday evening specifying he was not able to attend the inquiry immediately as he was engaged with busy schedule regarding the inauguration and laying foundations in Vempalli and Chakrayapet mandals for five days in his constituency.

Speaking to media persons at Vempalle on Tuesday the MP said that if CBI asks me second time he would attend the inquiry today. He said that he would extend all cooperation to the investigation agency officials over the issue.

Meanwhile, the CBI sleuths who were stated night in Kadapa reached Pulivendula around 11 Am again inspected the surroundings of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's camp office, YS Baskar Reddy's residence located in the same area. However, it is said to have YS Baskar Reddy was not available in Pulivendula as he was in Kadapa town according to the sources.