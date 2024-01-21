If innocent, naidu should seek CBI probe: Kakani

Nellore: Finding fault with TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu of making derogatory comments against him in the Friday’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ meeting at Venkatagiri town of Tirupati district, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy challenged that Chandrababu should voluntarily ask for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry over the issue, if he is really innocent in Skill Development Corporation scam.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the Minister said that Supreme Court neither gave clean chit nor find fault with the CBI of arresting Naidu over Skill scam as Apex Court expressed different opinions on 17-A. He informed that he filed a petition in the court, seeking CBI probe into the issue. He questioned if Chandrababu Naidu really did good to the State, then why people confined him to 23 Assembly and 3 MP seats in 2019 elections.

Minister Kakani pointed that there was no role of Chandrababu in bringing Kia Motors company to AP, recalling the statement issued by that company MD and Chairman stating that they had established the unit due to the cordial relation with former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy.