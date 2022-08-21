Ignoring Rajagopal Naidu painful: Galla Aruna

Tirupati: Ignoring Rajagopal Naidu, freedom fighter and veteran Congress leader, who founded Rasthriya Seva Samithi (RASS) is painful, said former minister and TDP senior leader Galla Arunakumari while reacting to media reports on RASS formation. Arunakumari, in a release here on Saturday, clarified that she has every respect on late Dr G Muniratnam Naidu and no qualm in to say that his role is no less in developing the RASS as a leading NGO spreading it social service activities in a big way but the fact was that it was Rajagopal Naidu, her father who founded RASS. Rajagopala Naidu, who served as MLA and MLC became busy after he was elected as MP. As the party assigned him various responsibilities, he was unable to remain close to people and founded RASS to reach the needy through service activities. He set up RASS with himself as founder president, Kadapa MP Kandula Obul Reddy as vice-president, GMuniratnam Naidu, his close associate as general secretary on January 23, 1981, she averred.

She said everyone in the district knew that it was her father Rajagopal founded RASS but was forced to issue clarification to set right the distorted reports about RASS formation only for the sake of future generations to know the fact. It may be noted here that the statue of Muniratnam was unveiled by Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana at RASS Head Office Seva Nilayam in the city on Friday.