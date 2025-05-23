Live
IIIT campus in Ongole will continue: Minister
Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy clarified that the IIIT Campus continues in Ongole, and urged the existing students and their parents not to worry over unfounded rumours.
Speaking after a review meeting with the IIIT campus officials at his camp office in Turpu Naidupalem on Thursday, the minister explained that the IIIT Ongole is being operated from two engineering college campuses, the Rao and Naidu Engineering College, and the SSN Engineering College.
He said that this year, the Rao and Naidu Engineering College has declined to renew their lease agreement to run the first-year classes in their premises.
As a result of this development, the minister said that only first-year engineering students will be transferred to the IIIT Campus at Idupulapaya. The minister assured that students from the second year through the final year at SSN College will continue their studies at the same location without any disruption.
Minister Swamy attributed the current situation to the previous government’s failure to construct dedicated buildings for the IIIT Campus. He assured that these temporary arrangements will continue until new campus buildings are built.
He emphasised that there is no cause for concern among students and parents, clarifying that the campus operations will continue normally despite the administrative adjustments being made to accommodate the lease issue with the partner institutions.