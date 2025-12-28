Uddhav Thackeray alleges BJP wants to devour Mumbai, calls BMC polls as prestige battle

The Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a mission to "finish off" his party and "devour" Mumbai.

He described the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as a battle for the soul of the state capital, asserting in a veiled reference to the Central BJP leadership are attempting to swallow the state.

Addressing party workers and office-bearers, Uddhav Thackeray justified his recent alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as a necessary step for the welfare of the Marathi people.

The Shiv Sena-UBT Chief expressed deep resentment toward those who defected from his party, saying, "Those whom we helped grow are now stabbing us in the back."

"We have fought this battle for years; no one can snatch Mumbai away from us," he declared.

He reiterated, "Before our very eyes, the BJP Central leadership individuals want to devour Mumbai -- a city won through the sacrifices of martyrs. If we prioritise personal ambitions and internal conflicts, others will take advantage of the rift. None of you should break away. I am not speaking out of helplessness, but try to see things from my perspective."

Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of transactional politics, claiming the party had merely "used" the Shiv Sena for years.

"The BJP has not just broken the alliance; they have set out to eliminate us. Until now, they have only exploited our support for their own gain," he remarked.

Speaking on the strategic tie-up with the MNS, Uddhav Thackeray admitted that seat-sharing in an alliance is never perfect.

Commenting on making sacrifices while forming an alliance for the upcoming BMC polls, the Shiv Sena-UBT Chief said, "I know that when there is an alliance or a front, things don't go 100 per cent according to your wishes, nor do they go 100 per cent according to theirs. Some seats that are rightfully ours have to be given up out of necessity."

On maintaining unity within the Shiv Sena-UBT, Uddhav Thackeray urged his supporters to look past internal bickering.

"If we keep fighting amongst ourselves while the BJP's Central leadership are out to devour us, then it is better not to fight the battle at all," he noted.

In an emotional appeal to the Shiv Sena-UBT workers, Uddhav Thackeray asked his cadres to remain steadfast and not "sell their loyalty".

He took personal responsibility for the difficult decisions regarding the candidate selection for the upcoming BMC polls.

"I ask the party's Vibhag Pramukhs to let me take the heat for these decisions. I am willing to be seen as the 'bad guy' for the sake of Maharashtra's welfare, but I cannot have a single one of you defecting the party," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray released a booklet at the Shiv Sena Bhavan detailing the public service work carried out by him during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He called upon the party cadres to increase outreach with the voters with these booklets explaining what the party has done during its rule in the BMC and also leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.