IIM-Visakhapatnam scores 29th place in NIRF Rankings

Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam gained 29th position in NIRF Rankings 2023. From 33rd rank scored last year, the IIM-V has gone up by four places in the NIRF Rankings this year.

Director of IIM-V M Chandrasekhar attributed the credit to the faculty, students, and staff for their high competence and commitment. "Our governing bodies and the institute committees encourage and provide invaluable guidance, which is a powerful enabler," said Prof. Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, Andhra University scored 43rd rank in the NIRF rankings. AU Pharmacy College scored 22nd rank, AU College of Engineering secured 94th rank. According to the varsity Registrar V Krishna Mohan, AU topped in the NIRF rankings among the state-run universities in AP. The varsity scored the 43rd rank among the 2,478 educational institutions that were part of the rankings.