IIT-Tirupati inks pact with CFTRI to work in food technology

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati and Central Food Technological Institute (CSIR-CFTRI), Mysore have signed a memorandum of understanding for scientific collaboration in a virtual event held on Wednesday. The MoU between the two premier institutes allows for exchange of faculty and scientists, collaboration on research projects and joint guidance of students.

Speaking at the event, IIT Director Prof K N Satyanarayana said that food technology and precision agriculture was one of the thrust areas of the institute due to its national relevance. Though the country is primarily agriculture driven, very few premier institutes focus on agriculture and food technology, he added.