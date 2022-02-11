Illegal arrests to cover up mining frauds: TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP State president K Atchannaidu warned that the ruling YSRCP leaders would not be able to cover up their illegal mining frauds by making false arrests of Opposition leaders in the State.

Atchannaidu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed to develop in the past three years. And the ruling party leaders were pursuing a single point agenda of looting all the natural resources like sand, mines and others, he criticised. In a statement here on Thursday, the TDP leader condemned the house arrests of their party leaders just for going to express their solidarity to the Deeksha by ex-MLA Dhulipalla Narendra.

The former MLA was on a protest against the illegal mining at Suddapalli in Guntur district.

Atchannaidu said that the ruling YSRCP leaders knew nothing but cunning betrayals and mining irregularities to earn easy money. 'They have thrown people's problems to the winds. Indiscriminate and illegal mining spread to every nook and corner of the State. The YSRCP leaders, from top to bottom, were busy filling their personal treasuries.'

The TDP leader demanded release of the leaders immediately. Facts should be told to the people on unlawful mining, he also demanded.

The people were closely watching the illegalities of the YSRCP leaders and they would teach a bitter lesson at an appropriate time, he warned.