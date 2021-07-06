Illegal constructions razed in Nandyal amidst tension

Kurnool: Tension prevailed at Rythu Nagaram in Nandyal after the residents picked up an argument with revenue and civic officials opposing the demolition of illegal constructions in Wakf Board lands on Monday.

Huge police force was deployed to bring the situation under control. According to information, some people, after encroaching the Wakf Board lands, are constructing multiplexes.

The officials of Revenue and Municipal departments after verifying the records, reached the spot with earth movers and began demolishing the structures.

The residents, who constructed the structures rushed to the spot in large numbers and picked up an argument with the revenue and municipal department officials.

They demanded the officials to immediately stop the demolitions. The residents said that they were residing in the place for the past 40 years and were also having relevant records. When there was no issue since then, why are they destroying the constructions, they questioned?

Responding to the residents, the officials said that they have constructed houses in Wakf Board land. Constructions in such lands is illegal so the structures are being demolished.

The residents tried to prevent the demolitions. As the situation turned worse, the officials immediately informed to the police. Large number of police personnel rushed to the spot to prevent untoward incidents.

Minority Welfare Officer (MWO) Mahaboob Basha, speaking to media persons, said that the Wakf Board has 75 acres of Wakf land and people have encroached around 22 acres and constructed several structures illegally.

Notices have been served to vacate the land and others not to construct houses. But the people without heeding the notices, began constructing houses day and night, said Mahaboob Basha.

He said they will keep the survey numbers in the register office for verification. Those who try to purchase the lands are urged to enquire about the nature of land, added the Minority Welfare Officer, Mahaboob Basha.