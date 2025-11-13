Illegal kidney transplant racket busted in Madanapalle

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): A suspected organ trade racket spanning several districts of Andhra Pradesh came to light after a 29-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam died during a kidney transplant at a private hospital in Madanapalle. The incident raised serious questions about illegal medical practices and the complicity of healthcare professionals in exploiting poor and vulnerable individuals.

The victim, S Yamuna, a widow from Buddapalem village in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district, was reportedly persuaded by brokers to sell her kidney for Rs 8 lakh. Police said the transplant was conducted at Global Multi-Speciality Hospital in Madanapalle, a facility that lacked authorisation to perform such surgeries. The hospital is jointly run by Dr K Avinash and Dr B Shaswathi, who are now under police custody for allegedly performing multiple illegal transplants with the help of visiting surgeons.

According to Madanapalle II Town circle inspector Raja Reddy, Yamuna was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, and the surgery was performed that night.

During the operation, she suffered convulsions and died on the table early Monday morning. The kidney recipient, Ranjan Nayak from Goa, however, successfully underwent the procedure and was reportedly discharged soon after.

Police suspect that hospital authorities and brokers tried to conceal the death. Instead of alerting her family, Yamuna’s body was secretly shifted to Tirupati in an ambulance. Her friend Suri Babu, who accompanied her, was called there under the pretext of receiving payment but was instead informed of her death and warned to stay quiet. Later, one of the gang members contacted Yamuna’s family, claiming arrangements were being made to transport her body to Visakhapatnam.

Sensing something amiss, Yamuna’s mother Sooramma reached out to Suri Babu, who revealed the details of the deal and identified the brokers — Satya and Padma — who had lured her daughter. Yamuna had left home on Friday, telling her family she was going on a trip to Araku with friends.

The family initially approached Visakhapatnam police, who advised them to contact Tirupati police through the 112 emergency helpline. Acting swiftly, Tirupati East Division CI Srinivasulu detained the brokers and Suri Babu, and recovered Yamuna’s body. The case was then transferred to Madanapalle police for further investigation.

Circle Inspector Raja Reddy confirmed that several suspects, including brokers Pelli Padma, Kakarla Satya, Venkatesh and Neeraj, who acted as the link between the doctors and brokers, were taken into custody.

Two dialysis technicians, Balu from Madanapalle and Mehar Raj from Kadiri, along with government hospital staff Bala Rangadu and Balaji Naik, were also detained. They allegedly identified affluent dialysis patients and coordinated with the brokers to arrange donors.

Police said Dr Avinash is the son of Dr K Anjaneyulu, District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) in Chittoor, who is being questioned to determine whether his influence helped the hospital evade inspections and operate unchecked.

Yamuna’s mother and relatives reached Madanapalle on Tuesday night and lodged a complaint demanding justice. Her body has been sent for post-mortem at the Madanapalle Government Hospital.

A case has been registered under charges of murder, cheating, and illegal organ trade, while Annamayya district medical and health Officer Dr Deva Shiromani has initiated a departmental inquiry into the role of government staff linked to the racket. Also, Global Multi Speciality hospital in Madanapalle was seized in Wednesday evening.