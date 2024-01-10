Illegal sand mining rampant in Gopalapuram

Rajamahendravaram: Gopalapuram is one of the seven Assembly constituencies in Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency. It is a constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes and has 232,058 voters. It consists of Nallajerla, Devarapalli, Gopalapuram and Dwaraka Tirumala mandals.

Earlier this Assembly constituency was in West Godavari district. After reorganisation of the districts, Nallajerla, Devarapalli and Gopalapuram mandals were included in East Godavari. Dwaraka Tirumala is in Eluru district. This constituency had so far seen 13 elections since 1962 of which TDP won six times and Congress four times, Independents twice and Talari Venkata Rao (YSRCP) won in 2019.

The shrine of Dwaraka Tirumala popularly known as the Chinna Tirupati and Nirmalagiri Kshetram, a Christian holy place, located in Gowripatnam in Devarapalli mandal are some of the prominent religious places.

The economic activity of the constituency depends on quarry and crushing units located in Devarapalli mandal and other places. Sitting MLA Talari Venkata Rao is said to be the ruling party candidate again. Though there were some doubts on his getting ticket again, the success of Samajika Bus Yatra had improved his graph and helped him to get party assurance for the ticket.

Telugu Desam Party in-charge Maddipati Venkata Raju is likely to contest on behalf of the party. If we look at various issues in the constituency, soil and sand exploitation is the main issue. People are angry that the 12 km road from Dubacherla to Dwaraka Tirumala via Rallagunta is in very bad condition and the State government has not paid any attention to the many requests to repair this road which is full of potholes at every step.

Many villages in this constituency are supplied with drinking water through the Sathya Sai Water Scheme but it was stopped for a long time as the government did not provide funds. After several agitations by the people, the water supply was restored.

But the issue of staff salaries is still not resolved. The condition of roads in many villages in the constituency is bad. Irrigation problems are also bothering the farmers.

After the construction of the highway, bypass services and express bus services have been improved. However, many villages are left without bus facilities.