IMA miffed for no role in Covid vax drive

Tirupati: "In Tamil Nadu, IMA national president was given the first shot at the launch of Covid vaccination drive in the presence of the Chief Minister as they believed that it will give positive vibes to the people. But, in our state IMA was totally ignored as they are not invited to the programme anywhere and not given the shot so far," commented IMA Academy of Medical Specialities national chairman Dr D Srihari Rao.

Many private doctors who worked untiringly during the Covid pandemic and helped the government in dealing with the situation also were of the same view. Even after one week many private healthcare workers are not vaccinated though they were keen to take it.

Dr Srihari Rao told The Hans India that various forums like IMA, APNA, associations of nurses should be actively involved in the process to get the desirable results. Vaccination centres can be set up at hospitals having 100 plus beds.

It may be noted that even after one week of launching the mega vaccination drive, strangely less than 50 per cent of the daily targets are only being achieved. Though the session sites are increased from the initial 29 to about 90 now, there was no improvement.

Out of the total target of 29,114 beneficiaries so far in Chittoor district, only 12,256 were vaccinated which accounts for 42.01 per cent.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr M Penchalaiah expressed optimism that the situation may improve from Monday. "We have been repeatedly saying that the vaccine is of no harm. After taking the shot no one has developed any abnormalities till now. Still many beneficiaries are not coming forward," he said.

He further said that they have taken up the matter to ICDS officials also as many Anganwadi workers have not come up to take the shots. Probably, with the reduced number of cases, many people were not taking Covid seriously and thinking that vaccines are not necessary. He said that the district got Covaxin on Sunday and both the vaccines are totally safe.

The first phase will continue till January 29 and there will be a three-day break from January 30 in view of the Pulse Polio programme. Thereafter the vaccination centres also will be increased up to 150 to vaccinate the frontline workers.