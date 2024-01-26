‘Imagination plays a key role in innovation’

Neerukonda (Guntur District): Former director general of CSIR Dr Girish Sahni delivering the 17th University Distinguished Lecture series on “Scientific Progress to Grand Progression: Opportunities and Challenges in Science-to-Technology-to-Market Paradigms” organised by SRM-AP here on Thursday, stressed on the immense opportunities and challenges that arise in the process of transforming scientific advancements into tangible solutions for society centred around the dynamic relationship between scientific progress and its translation into marketable technologies.

He emphasised the crucial role of imagination and concentration in fostering innovation, which ultimately leads to groundbreaking inventions.

Following the lecture, an engaging Q&A session allowed the attendees to further explore the nuances of the topic and seek clarification on various aspects of science-to-technology-to-market paradigms.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said, “The lecture by Dr Girish Sahni illuminated the critical role of scientific progress in driving grand progression. It highlights the opportunities and challenges that lie before us in translating scientific advancements into meaningful technological solutions that can benefit society at large.” Dr Sutharsan Govindarajan, Assistant Professor of Department of Biological Sciences, Dr JP Rajapandiyan, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean of Research, and Dr Vinayak Kalluri, Dean of Academic Affairs also spoke.