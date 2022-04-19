IMD predicts adequate rainfall for Andhra Pradesh in Southwest Monsoon

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon season, which starts in June each year, will bring more rains than usual in the Andhra Pradesh state this year. Despite prediction that the country would receive normal rainfall this year, the state is likely to receive abundant rainfall. The latest news has given a sigh of relief for farmers and government.



The southwest and northeast monsoons in the state have brought good rains for the last three years. The state received 19 per cent more rainfall than normal during the southwest monsoon season last year.

The average normal rainfall during the southwest season in the state is 514 mm. In 2021 (June-September) it was 613.3 mm with an increase of 19 per cent. Kadapa, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts received above normal rainfall while Anantapur, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam, West Godavari and Srikakulam districts received normal rainfall.