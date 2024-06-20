IMPCC meeting held to create comprehensive communicative strategy

Tirupati : An Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) meeting convened at Rashtriya Seva Samiti (RASS) building here on Wednesday. Organised by the Press Information Bureau, it was chaired by Additional Director General (Region) PIB AP Region, Rajinder Chaudhry.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, IMPCC meeting was convened in order to provide a platform to various organisations under the government for better coordination and collective sharing of information, as well as, addressing instances of crisis in communication and in containing negative news. It is also aimed to highlight the various activities and initiatives being undertaken in each of the organisations’ of Central and State media units PSUs, etc.

He highlighted the role and functions of Press Information Bureau, Andhra Pradesh with its regional office at Vijayawada and Central Bureau of Communication, AP region, with the mandate to disseminate information to the print and electronic media, on government policies, programmes, initiatives and achievements. The purpose of the meeting was to create a comprehensive communication and management strategy among all the stakeholders in government departments, PSUs, Media units, to reach the people with the welfare measures of the government. Heads and representatives of local Central media units, including All India Radio, NARL, IISER, Passport Office, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Youth Hostels Association of India, Indian Culinary Institute, etc., participated in the meeting.

