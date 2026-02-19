Implement Ramadan relaxation orders: Assn

Anantapur: The All Minority Employees Welfare Association (ALMEWA) has urged the District Collector O Anand to ensure strict implementation of government orders granting one-hour duty relaxation to Muslim minority employees during the holy month of Ramadan-2026.

In a representation submitted at the Collectorate on Wednesday evening, the association members stated that as per government practice, Muslim employees observing fasting and offering special prayers during Ramadan are permitted to leave offices one hour early. They cited Memo No. 1638458/GAD O1/Pol/1/2026 dated February 9, 2026, which allows such relaxation to teachers, outsourcing and contract staff, and Swarna Gram-Swarna Ward employees working in various government departments and schools across the district. The association requested the Collector to take special measures to ensure effective implementation of the orders at the field level so that employees can observe the holy month in a peaceful and devotional manner.

They also appealed for basic amenities at mosques across the district, including uninterrupted power supply, drinking water, sanitation facilities, and necessary traffic arrangements during prayer hours.

Responding to the representation, District Collector O. Anand assured the delegation that government orders would be implemented and appropriate steps would be taken to provide required facilities.

District president Sheikh Shah Wali, State Associate President Fakruddin, publicity secretary Akram, Finance Secretary Daula, and advisors Mahaboob Basha and Jilani Dood Peer were present during the submission of the memorandum.