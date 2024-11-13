Improve skills: Pawan to youth

Tadepalli: Young people who are working under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme should strive to learn life skills to improve their employment opportunities, said Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

He said in a statement here on Tuesday that the officials of the rural development department should take the responsibility to train the youth under Unnati scheme. The trainees would get Rs 27,000 for 90 days at the rate of Rs 300 per day during the training period.

The youth of the families who had completed 100 days of work in the previous years are eligible for skill training. The field assistants would collect the details of the youth who evinced interest and they would be provided training in various courses at SEEDAP-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushalya Yojana centres.

The Class 10 pass or degree failed youth are eligible for the skill training which would be between 90 and 120 days. The learning material, two pairs of uniform and free hostel facility would be provided to them. The successful candidates would be given certificates and placement in private companies.

The training would be in 215 courses in 31 fields including marketing, electrical assembling, PCB operator, aerospace and aviation, agriculture, dress making, home furnishing, automotive, banking, financial, insurance services, beautician course.

Pawan Kalyan appealed to the youth of the farm workers to learn various skills and take up skilled jobs.