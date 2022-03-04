Improve visible policing: SP S Senthil Kumar

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar stressed that impetus should be given for improving the visible policing and to rise to the expectation of public in respect of providing service. Steps should be taken for reducing the road accidents besides curtailing the red sanders smuggling, he stated.

Reviewing the monthly crime meet held at District Police Office on Thursday, he reiterated that each police officer should be responsible and transparent in resolving the public grievances registered at Spandana.

Due attention should be paid for enforcing SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act. Apart from it, special drive should be initiated for tackling the criminal cases through technical analysis wing. SEB Director V Vidyasagar Naidu, ASP (Admin) D N Mahesh, DSPs N Sudhakar Reddy, Srinivasulu Reddy, Theppeswamy, Ravi Manohar Achari and other police offers were present.