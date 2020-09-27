In a major setback, former MLA Gadde Babu Rao quits TDP

In Andhra Pradesh, the opposition Telugu Desam Party is facing a series of setbacks with many senior leaders leaving the party. Recently, another key leader, a close associate of the late NTR, said goodbye to the TDP. Former MLA Gadde Babu Rao, a senior leader from Vizianagaram district, said goodbye to the TDP. Gadde Babu Rao told the media that the situation in the party was not good and that he had worked in the TDP for a long time but was not recognized.

He revealed that the Telugu Desam Party, which was born with self-respect and self-confidence, has now disappeared and that is why he is resigning from the party. The party was different when in NTR's regime, and different now. He expressed anger over Naidu for not giving due respect to the people like him.

Babu Rao said he started his political career with the Congress party in 1978, joined the TDP after leaving the party and has been following in his footsteps of NTR ever since. He said that at that time NTR was handing over the Bforms for MLA seats in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, but there is difference between the then TDP and current one.