Include journalists in corona warriors list: Lokesh

Guntur: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh demanded that the state government include journalists in Corona warriors list and provide Corona insurance cover.

He asked the government to distribute PPE kits to the journalists. He demanded that the government announce Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the journalists died of Covid-19 and clear working journalists health scheme, working journalists accident insurance scheme and provide security to the journalists.

He recalled that those worked in the journalists unions were playing a key role in the government.In spite of that, they are fighting to protect rights of the journalists.

He urged the government to solve problems of journalists immediately.He expressed shock over sudden death of journalist J Subramani in Tirupati due to Covid-19.