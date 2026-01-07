Increase in joint pain & arthritis severity during winter

Kurnool: Dr. K. Sasidhar Reddy, Senior Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Fellow in Joint Replacement at Nellore Medicover Hospital, stated at a joint pain awareness seminar that orthopedic joint pain and arthritis problems are increasing by 20-30 percent during the winter season, and these problems are also prevalent among Gen Z and work-from-home employees. The doctor said: During winter, it is common for blood circulation in the body to decrease, muscles around the joints to stiffen, and arthritis to worsen.

According to surveys, approximately 40 percent of people under the age of 35 experience morning stiffness in their joints. He stated that due to hormonal effects, the risk of arthritis in women is 1.5 to 2 times higher than in men.

Working while sitting for more than 8 hours a day, excessive screen time, and Vitamin D deficiency are leading to a new problem called "Behavioral Arthritis".