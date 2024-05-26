Incumbent MP may have edge over ex MP in Tirupati

Tirupati : The ruling YSRCP seems poised to further strengthen its hold on the Tirupati Parliamentary reserved constituency. The incumbent MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, is reportedly in a favourable position against his BJP opponent, former YSRCP MP V Varaprasada Rao. YSRCP has successfully secured this seat in the 2014 and 2019 elections, as well as in the 2021 by-election, and remains confident of another victory this time.

The physiotherapist-turned-politician Gurumoorthy maintains a low profile and mingles closely with everyone. This approach has brought him closer to the people during his short tenure as MP. Though he won the MP seat in 2021, almost the first year saw little activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, subsequently, he has been active, travelling to New Delhi to meet various ministers and secretaries to get several proposals approved. Some of these projects have already started and are progressing, while others are at different stages of development.

Until the model code of conduct came into force, Gurumoorthy was actively pursuing the establishment of an IT concept city and a National Forensic Science University in Tirupati. These efforts have earned him a good reputation among urban voters. By consistently visiting rural areas within his constituency, he has also been working to garner support from those regions. He believes that his initiatives over the last three years will help him secure a full five-year term.



Meanwhile, BJP candidate Varaprasada Rao, who served as Tirupati MP from 2014 to 2019, was not given an MP ticket in 2019. Instead, YSRCP had sent him to Gudur to contest as an MLA, where he won. This time, the party denied him even the MLA ticket, prompting him to join BJP, where he quickly secured the MP ticket.



Despite initial opposition from TDP and Jana Sena Party cadres, Varaprasad gradually gained their cooperation along with support from his own party activists, raising hopes for his winning chances. It was felt that the delay in announcing his candidature also had its own impact on his chances of winning. However, there is a prevailing opinion among a cross-section of voters that significant cross-voting in favour of Gurumoorthy might determine the final outcome. The constituency has also seen another veteran politician Dr Chinta Mohan of the Congress Party in the fray along with a few other candidates. However, the main contention was said to be between Gurumoorthy and Varaprasada Rao. It may be noted that the YSRCP has been counting Tirupati seat among those having 100 percent chances of winning but the ultimate winner will be known on June 4.

