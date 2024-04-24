India Alliance Holds Meeting in Eluru to Ensure Success of Sharmilamma Bus Nyay Yatra

The India Alliance, consisting of various political parties such as CPI, CPM, Aam Aadmi Party, BSP, Trinamool Congress, and DMK, came together in Eluru to strategize and plan for the upcoming Sharmilamma Bus Nyay Yatra organized by the Andhra Pradesh State Congress Party President Smt. YS Sharmila.

The main goal of the meeting was to ensure the success of the Nyay Bus Yatra in the Eluru Parliament constituency in the next two days. The leaders of the alliance emphasized the importance of winning the India coalition in order to oust the BJP Modi government and address key issues such as the construction of Polavaram, saving the Vizag steel plant, and securing special status for the state.

Key participants in the meeting included Eluru Parliament Congress Party Candidate Ms. Kavuri Lavanya, CPI Eluru Assembly Candidate Mr. Bandi Venkateswara Rao, Eluru State CPM Working Committee Members, Eluru District Congress President, CPI City Secretary, State Youth Congress Official Spokesperson, and other party leaders.

The leaders discussed the need for unity and collaboration among the India alliance to ensure the victory of the Congress Party candidates in Eluru Parliament and ultimately work towards the betterment of the state. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to work together towards a common goal of serving the people of Andhra Pradesh.