INDIA bloc is only opposition in state, says Sharmila

Kadapa: APCC chief Y S Sharmila said. BJP with its official allies TDP, JSP and YSRCP and unofficial ally YSRCP is on one side while Congress is only on the other side in the present electoral battle in the state. “BJP and YSRCP share an unofficial alliance, evident in their cooperation on various bills in Parliament and policies detrimental to the state,” she added.

She along with CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao addressed the media here on Monday.

Expressing concern over Prime Minister Modi favouring corporate giants, Sharmila said Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government has also favoured Adani and Ambani, including the controversial privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant, at the behest of the BJP.

Quoting Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent statement dubbing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as 'Modi's Dattaputrudu,’ (foster son), Sharmila said, “If Amit Shah accuses Jagan of corruption, why has no action been taken despite BJP’s tenure in power?”

Questioning BJP's track record on development, she said if Amit Shah is sincere on completion of Polavaram in two years, why no progress has been achieved in the past decade.

Highlighting allegations against Jagan Mohan Reddy, she slammed the BJP for its inaction, stating that despite the party’s claims, no concrete action has been taken against Jagan.

Echoing Sharmila’s sentiments, Ramakrishna and CPM’s Srinivasa Rao urged voters to consider the BJP's unfulfilled promises and support the INDIA bloc for the betterment of Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila said Congress manifesto upholds the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.