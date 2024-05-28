Veer Savarkar Birth Anniversary 2024: Top Quotes and Facts You Didn't Know!

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also referred to as Veer Savarkar, was a revolutionary leader. He was also a social reformer and a writer. Savarkar was sentenced to life imprisonment and sent to Port Blair Cellular jail (Kala Paani) in Andaman. Savarkar was born to Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar on May 28, 1883, in Maharashtra’s Nashik. Savarkar passed away on February 26, 1966. Last year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that May 28 will be celebrated as ‘Swatantrya Veer Gaurav Din’. On his birth anniversary, here’s a look at some little-known facts about the great leader.

Veer Savarkar Birth Anniversary 2024: Lesser-known Facts

1. At the age of 16, Savarkar formed the Mitra Mela. The only aim of this group was to attain freedom for the nation. It was formed in 1899. Later, Mitra Mela was known as Abhinava Bharat.

2. Did you know Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was among the first few revolutionaries who understood the importance of having international support for attaining independence?

3. He was arrested by British officers in 1910 and sent to jail at the age of 27. During his time there, Savarkar wrote a book titled — Essentials of Hindutva. As per Britannica, the epigraph of his book defines the concept as “A HINDU means a person who regards this land of BHARATVARSHA, from the Indus to the Seas as his Father-Land as well as his Holy-Land that is the cradle land of his religion.”

4. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, in 1937, was picked as the president of Hindu Mahasabha. He held the position for five years.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s Quotes



1. “We yield to none in our love, admiration, and respect for the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha. They are all ours. Their glories are ours, and ours are their failures.”

2. “One country, one God, one caste, one mind brothers all of us without difference, without doubt.”

3. “Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution, this should be the watchword during moments of crisis.”

4. “The nation that has no consciousness of its past has no future.”

5. “Every person is a Hindu who regards and owns this Bharat Bhumi, this land from the Indus to the seas, as his Fatherland as well as Holyland, that is, the land of the origin of his religion.”

6. The practice of untouchability is a sin, a blot on humanity, and nothing can justify it.”