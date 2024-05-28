5 electrocuted to death in Bangladesh during Cyclone Remal

Dhaka: At least four people have been killed in separate electrocution accidents in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, due to heavy rain and gusty winds caused by Cyclone Remal.



Bacchu Miah, in charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police outpost, confirmed the deaths on Tuesday.

Rain and strong gusts of wind swept through Bangladeshi capital till Tuesday morning under the influence of the storm, which made landfall on Sunday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

A firefighter was also reportedly electrocuted to death early Tuesday while removing trees uprooted during cyclone Remal in Bangladesh's Khagrachari district, nearly 259 km southeast of capital Dhaka.

Bangladesh's coastlines have been battered by ferocious winds, which uprooted trees and homes, ripped roofs off buildings and caused widespread power and water outages.

Flood protection embankments were reportedly washed away or damaged in parts of the country's southern and southeastern regions which were hit hard by the cyclone.

At least 10 people were killed as Cyclone Remal struck Bangladesh's coastlines and weakened to a tropical depression, said the country's State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman on Monday.