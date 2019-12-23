India has 37.4 million students in higher education: NAAC Deputy Advisor Dr Devender S Kawday in Tirupati

Tirupati: National Accreditation and Assessment Council is continuously developing and implementing new methods of evaluation for the benefit of students pursuing higher education in the country, said Dr Devender S Kawday, Deputy Advisor, NAAC.

There are 37.4 million students in higher education in India as on today and this is an important asset for the country, he said. Speaking at the inaugural of the two-day UGC sponsored workshop on NAAC – Assessment – Data Verification and Validation Process held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), he said that National Development, Value-Based Education, Use of Technology, Global Competence and Quest for Excellence were some of the new areas in which institutions will be evaluated in NAAC from now on.

Prof V Uma, Vice Chancellor In-charge of SPMVV said that the objective of the workshop was aimed at understanding varsity's present status and work on areas for improving its NAAC score. Prof Vishnukanth Chatpalli, former Advisor, NAAC said that the institution needs to develop a roadmap immediately to work on areas that could be improved.

Prof Uma Maheswari Devi, Coordinator IQAC outlined the theme and objectives of the workshop. Prof K Usha Rani and Prof B Vijayalakshmi, coordinators of the workshop, faculty members and others participated in the workshop.

