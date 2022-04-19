India is no less to any developed country on any product: Union min

Visakhapatnam: Union minister of state for food processing industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel has announced that the quality standards of India in food processing need to improve.

At a media conference held here on Monday, the Union minister said except biscuits, India is not inferior to products from any of the developed countries, he mentioned. "We are adding brand value to help the food processing industry flourish," the Union minister announced.

Further, he informed that the drinking water supply plans being made on Monday by the Jal Shakti ministry are sufficient to meet the demands for the next 15 years. "Women in villages are being trained to conduct quality testing on water and take up minor repairs to the pipeline infrastructure. Locals will decide on the quantity of supply and for the time required for supply, among other details. Sewage water system will also be in place for villages having 5,000 and above population," he elaborated.

Also, Jal Jeevan Mission aims at providing drinking water and toilet facilities to all the hospitals, schools and Anganwadi centres, Prahlad Singh Patel mentioned. "Efforts are taken to develop food processing labs. Likewise, mega food parks will also be sufficiently funded as there are many schemes for the parks as well," he explained.

The present food processing industrial units will be given sufficient funds for expansion programmes and it would eventually aid in providing employment opportunities to many, the Union minister opined.

The need to spread awareness among the aspirants on the government subsidy available to the extent of 35 percent on such schemes was emphasised. Homemakers who can make unique delicacies at home can market them with the opportunities provided by the government, he stated.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the target is to connect 95 lakh houses in the Andhra Pradesh. "Of which, over 55 lakh houses have been completed," the Union minister informed.

Further, he said a committee would be formed to take stock on the increased cost of the Polavaram project.

Among others, the conference was held in the presence of BJP state vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC PVN Madhav and city BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati.