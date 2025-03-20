India, NZ focus on strengthening maritime cooperation, bilateral ties

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to strengthen maritime cooperation and bilateral ties between the two navies and as part of the official visit scheduled till March 21, Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) Rear Admiral Garin Golding arrived in India.

His engagements include high-level discussions and operational interactions at New Delhi and Mumbai.

As part of his official visit that began on March 17, Rear Admiral Garin Golding laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying tribute to India’s fallen heroes. This was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour and a bilateral meeting with Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi wherein the discussions focused on enhancing naval ties, joint training initiatives and maritime cooperation.

The New Zealand Navy Chief will also be interacting with senior defence leadership, including Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff and the Defence Secretary, reaffirming New Zealand’s commitment to regional security.

Visiting Mumbai, he will be interacting with the personnel of Western Naval Command, visit indigenous destroyer INS Surat and explore avenues for future collaboration in ship maintenance and technology.

On March 20 , a significant highlight will be the reception onboard HMNZS TeKaha, hosted by the Prime Minister of New Zealand, further strengthening India-New Zealand maritime relations. Rear Admiral Garin Golding’s visit marks a significant step in the evolution of India-New Zealand defence relations, fostering deeper naval cooperation and reinforcing mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific.