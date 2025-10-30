India vs Australia Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: India Chasing 339 After Litchfield’s Century

The Indian Women's team is chasing 339 runs against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Shafali Verma got out early for 10 runs to Kim Garth. Now, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are at the crease and trying to build the innings.

Earlier, Australia scored 338 runs. Phoebe Litchfield scored 119 runs from 93 balls, and Ellyse Perry made 77 runs.

India grabbed some wickets later, with Shree Charani getting Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland out. But Ashleigh Gardner scored a quick 63 runs from 45 balls, helping Australia reach a big total.

India are now 25 for 1 in 4.5 overs and need 314 more runs from 271 balls to win.