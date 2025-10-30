Live
- Karnataka tunnel project: Shivakumar calls Tejasvi Surya 'immature', 'waste material'
- Stalin now invites non-allies for Nov 2 all-party meeting on SIR
- Karan Johar strikes a pose with B-town newbies Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor at Ananya Panday's lavish birthday bash
- India vs Australia Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: India Chasing 339 After Litchfield’s Century
- SC directs insurance payout to accident victim's family despite vehicle's route deviation
- BJP's Sambit Patra slams Congress for singing Bangladesh's national anthem in party meet
- Orkla India IPO Subscribed 2.7 Times on Strong Investor Demand
- Top Gutter Companies in India You Can Trust for Quality and Durability
- Govt promises strict action against counterfeit seeds and pesticides
- Gold demand in India drops 16 pc in Q3 2025 due to price rally
India vs Australia Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: India Chasing 339 After Litchfield’s Century
Highlights
In the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final, Australia scored 338 runs as Phoebe Litchfield hit 119 and Ellyse Perry made 77.
The Indian Women's team is chasing 339 runs against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
Shafali Verma got out early for 10 runs to Kim Garth. Now, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are at the crease and trying to build the innings.
Earlier, Australia scored 338 runs. Phoebe Litchfield scored 119 runs from 93 balls, and Ellyse Perry made 77 runs.
India grabbed some wickets later, with Shree Charani getting Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland out. But Ashleigh Gardner scored a quick 63 runs from 45 balls, helping Australia reach a big total.
India are now 25 for 1 in 4.5 overs and need 314 more runs from 271 balls to win.
Next Story