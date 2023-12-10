India will be developed country by 2047

Vizianagaram: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw takes part in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Veeluparthi village of Vepada mandal here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to transform our country as developed country by 2047.

He said that the Union government is designing programmes to meet the needs and necessities of common man. Getting drinking water at door step of rural people is a wonderful programme which none could even imagine so far but Modi has made it possible, he said. PM Ujwal Yojana is another scheme to support downtrodden.

B Muthyala Naidu in-charge minister said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is implementing several schemes with the support of Union government. He said that people are getting welfare schemes through the Sachivalayam system and volunteers in AP. Collector S Nagalakshmi said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is organised in 156 villages so far.

The Kothavalasa station which comes under S Kota Assembly constituency will also be developed in all aspects and Kirandul Express will halt at S Kota henceforth.

Later, the railway minister handed over gas cylinders to people. ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, collector S Nagalakshmi, MP GVL Narasimha Rao and others were present.