India will lead the world soon: Biswabhusan Harichandan

Vizianagaram: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that India would become third biggest economy worth 5 trillion dollars in coming few years and it would lead the other nations in terms of education and some other sectors. He addressed the students and faculty members while participating as the chief guest at the 2nd convocation of Centurion University of Technology & Management here.

He said India had 25 per cent of world's wealth during 18 century but it had declined to only 1 per cent by the time we got independence.

Now again we are gradually regaining our glory and on our way to achieve 5 trillion dollar economy, he added.

The students with sound knowledge are needed to build a strong nation and fortunately the Centurion University is producing such youngsters to take part in country's progress, he said.

Chancellor Dr Debi Prasanna Pattanaik said that irregularities, malpractices in governance are causing inequalities in the society and the educated youth should rectify such mistakes. We should feel proud for heading the G-20, he said.

Vice-chancellor Prof G S N Raju said that they were presenting degrees to 149 students from various departments, including gold medals for 10 students for their excellent performance . Chairman of the university Dr Mukthi Kanth Misra, Prof D N Rao and others participated in the programme.