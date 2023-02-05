Indian Air Force employee commits suicide ahead of his marriage in Eluru

An Indian Air Force employee committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in his house as he was only ten days away from his wedding. According to the details of the locals, Hari Babu (33), the fourth son of Inti Pushpavati of the Dwarakatirumala village, is working in the Indian Air Force in Delhi. His wedding was fixed recently.



Harish Babu came home on Sankranti and since then he is staying here and taking care of the wedding work. While the marriage was to take place on 16th of this month, hr had to go to Eluru with her mother to buy wedding clothes on Saturday. Meanwhile, in the morning he was hanged from a fan in a room of the house.

After a while the mother came and knocked on the door and when Hari Babu did not come out she became suspicious and shouted. After this, people around came and broke the door and found Harish Babu hanging from the fan. When he looked down, he was already dead. According to the complaint filed by the deceased's mother, SI T. Sudhir said that a case has been registered and investigation is being carried out.

