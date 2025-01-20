Live
Indian Army Day celebrated
The Prakasam district Ex-Servicemen Welfare Sangam celebrated the Indian Army Day at the Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday.
Ongole: The Prakasam district Ex-Servicemen Welfare Sangam celebrated the Indian Army Day at the Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday.
The District Sainik Welfare Officer, Rajani Kumari attended the event as the chief guest while Dr Nalluri Nithin, Dr Bheri Anjaneya Reddy of Aster Ramesh Hospital, Dr Perumalla Karthik Babu of KIMS Ongole participated in the programme as the distinguished guests. Alapati Venkateswarlu presided over the celebrations while the organisation’s honorary president Neppalli Nageswara Rao explained the importance of the day, and encouraged the youth to join the army.
Later, the members of the association felicitated some veterans praising their service to the motherland.
