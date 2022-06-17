Indian naval ships visit Indonesia

Visakhapatnam : To bolster India's strong bonds of friendship with Indonesia and enhance maritime ties, Indian Naval ships Sahyadri and Kamorta have set off on a three-day visit to the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

As part of their deployment to South East Asia, the sail began on Wednesday under the Command of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla.

The visit of IN ships seeks to enhance maritime cooperation that would further contribute towards security and stability in the region.

During the visit, the Indian Navy personnel will participate in professional interactions with the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) towards further enhancing interoperability and mutual co-operation. Also, several social and informal exchanges, aimed at strengthening ties and mutual understanding between the Navies, have also been planned out. INS Sahyadri is an indigenously built multi-role stealth frigate, while INS Kamorta is an indigenously built ASW Corvette.