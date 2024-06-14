Indian Navy is emerging as a new power force’: Defence Minister

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is continuously becoming stronger, factored by growing industrial infrastructure. The Indian shipyards are expanding, aircraft carriers increasing and the navy is emerging as a new power force, the Defence Minister emphasised.

As part of his participation in the ‘Day at Sea’ programme organised onboard INS Jalashwa, an amphibious transport dock of the Indian Navy, the Defence Minister said complete attention would be paid to navy and maritime security.

Witnessing the dynamic operations of a fleet of ships, submarines and aircraft of the Eastern Naval Command during the ‘Day at Sea’ programme that showcased the combat capabilities and preparedness of the Indian Navy, the Defence Minister stressed that the focus is on further strengthening marine security, making the presence of India’s naval power in IOR more effective.

The government’s focus on land borders and maritime security has a broader vision to bind the northern and southern parts of the nation into a single thread, the Defence Minister underlined.

During his maiden visit to Visakhapatnam after taking charge as the Defence Minister for the second consecutive time, Rajnath Singh interacted with the naval personnel onboard INS Jalashwa, one of the largest ships of the Indian Navy. He was accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

Later, the Defence Minister visited the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam.



