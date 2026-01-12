Indian Navy to conduct joint services multi-speciality camp

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is organising a ‘joint services multi-speciality medical camp’ in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep from January 12 to 16. The five-day health camp reflects the Indian Navy’s commitment to healthcare outreach, community welfare and sustained civil-military cooperation.

Aimed at delivering comprehensive medical care to the residents of Lakshadweep through specialist consultations, treatment services and selected surgical interventions including cataract surgery, it will be formally inaugurated by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

This initiative is part of the Indian Navy’s continued efforts to support and augment the existing healthcare services in the island territory through regular conduct of camps as part of the Navy Day outreach activities. The medical camps, over the years, included various primary care specialties and dental surgery across most islands of Lakshadweep. With advances in healthcare and continued support of UTL Administration as well as highly encouraging response from the local populace, the health camp has been upgraded to a multi-speciality camp.

Lakshadweep has an established government healthcare system, comprising district hospitals, community health centres and primary health facilities. The multi-speciality health camp is designed to complement these services along with providing access to specialist and super-specialist medical expertise in a coordinated and patient-centric manner. Emphasis will be placed on early diagnosis, timely intervention and appropriate clinical management of common and chronic medical conditions.

The camp will cover Agatti, Kavaratti, Androth, Amini and Minicoy islands. It will be conducted by a Joint Services Medical Team comprising experienced medical officers and specialists from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The participation of professionals from all three services will ensure a broad spectrum of clinical expertise, facilitating comprehensive and integrated healthcare delivery during the camp period.

Medical consultations will be provided in several basic specialties including dental surgery and a few super-specialties such as cardiology, endocrinology, nephrology, neurology and gastroenterology.

In addition to outpatient consultations, cataract surgeries and select general surgical procedures will be carried out during the camp by surgical teams. These procedures will be undertaken in coordination with local health authorities. The surgical component of the camp is expected to significantly enhance quality of life for patients requiring operative intervention. Screening by medical specialists is already in progress in the islands.