Indian Youth Congress Launches 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi' Campaign in Kadapa

Kadapa, India: The Indian Youth Congress unveiled a new campaign on Friday, aimed at addressing unemployment and drug abuse among the youth. The campaign, titled 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi,' was launched at the district office of the Youth Congress, chaired by District President Bandi Sumanth Kumar.

During the event, Sumanth Kumar criticized the BJP government's failure to deliver on its promise of creating two crore jobs annually, claiming that the administration has left the youth in despair. He accused the government of fostering an environment that enables drug and narcotics abuse, diverting young people from constructive paths.

As part of a nationwide initiative, the Indian Youth Congress is urging young citizens to raise their voices against what they perceive as a negligent approach by the BJP government concerning the drug trade. Kumar emphasized the movement's goal of spotlighting the urgent need for job creation and encouraging the youth to advocate for their rights.



He also called on a large number of youth to participate in the upcoming 'Naukari Dev Nasha Nahi Chalo Delhi' event, expressing hope that the gathering would highlight the government's shortcomings in providing employment opportunities.

The campaign saw participation from various youth leaders including Poddutur Assembly President Vamsi Yadav, Kamalapuram Youth Congress President Adi Sivaprasad, Jammalamadugu Youth Congress President Gandham Sunil Kumar, and other notable members.

The Indian Youth Congress aims to mobilize the youth in their fight against unemployment and substance abuse, as they seek accountability from the current administration.



