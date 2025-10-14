Indians should follow the Swadeshi slogan

Visakhapatnam: BJP BC leader Mula Venkata Rao on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning the Swadeshi movement as intense as the one carried by the freedom fighters during the pre-Independence era.

He pointed out the lack of inspiration for the Swadeshi slogan during the Congress rule. He underlined the need for a collective effort for the Swadeshi campaign.

The BJP BC called on the people to follow the path of economic self-reliance and urged them to use local products, boycotting foreign goods.

Venkat Rao said that although the previous Congress governments made efforts for industrial development, they neglected the Khadi sector.

He said that four elements give immense power for any nation and they include vision, planning, perseverance and honesty.