India’s 1st Quantum BioFoundry to come up in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said the upcoming Amaravati Quantum Valley must evolve into a national hub for frontier research and innovation, as the state pushes to position itself at the forefront of quantum technologies and their biomedical applications.

The Chief Minister met a high-level delegation of leading academicians, researchers and firms working across quantum computation, wet-lab sciences and quantum-enabled wearables at the Secretariat.

The visiting group presented a strategic roadmap for establishing India’s first integrated quantum–bio–medical research ecosystem in Amaravati, anchored by a world-class Quantum BioFoundry.

Naidu, appreciating their collective effort, said the state is committed to creating a global-scale innovation environment. He noted that while several nations are experimenting with quantum applications in biology and medicine, very few have advanced integrated ecosystems. “We must build the missing links. The future lies in applications, knowledge, and breakthroughs. As a policymaker, I can provide the right policy framework to empower technology,” he said. The delegation presented the Amaravati Quantum BioFoundry Vision, proposing a multidisciplinary, computation-driven knowledge architecture combining quantum medicine, quantum biology and life-sciences integration.

The blueprint outlines a Quantum Simulation Centre, a National Quantum BioFoundry, an Innovation Hub and a nationwide hub-and-spoke network connecting research institutions, clinical partners and industry

The ecosystem would house Centres of Excellence, advanced computing infrastructure, dedicated wet-lab research facilities, translational research pipelines, and support systems for deep-tech start-ups.

Delegates showcased emerging use cases, ranging from drug-discovery simulations to molecular modelling, biosensor development and next-gen biomedical materials—where quantum technologies are beginning to reshape global healthcare.

They opined that Andhra Pradesh, with its evolving quantum computing framework, policy agility and access to national talent pools, is well placed to lead India’s entry into quantum-driven biomedicine.

Welcoming the vision, Naidu emphasised the importance of building short-, medium- and long-term applications that can deliver transformational impact. He said Amaravati must adopt a hub-and-spoke model, integrate India’s scientific talent, build strong global research linkages, and position itself as an early mover in the quantum-biomedical frontier.

The delegation comprised experts working at the intersection of three core disciplines, quantum technology, computation, wet-lab research and next-generation wearable sensors.