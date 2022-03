IndiGo launches flights on Kadapa route

Kadapa: IndiGo airlines has come forward to run services for 26 cities from Kadapa including Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Hubli, Lucknow, Raichur, Indore, Jabalpur, Surat, Jaipur, Ranchi, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Mumbai and Varanasi in the country.

It was officially declared that airlines service from Kadapa- Hyderabad will be available daily while Kadapa-Vijayawada on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Chennai-Kadapa- Chennai service on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Bengaluru-Kadapa-Bengaluru service available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Kadapa-Visakhapatnam-Kadapa service available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Kadapa Airport Director Siva Prasad urged the passengers to utilise the facility.