Indira Priyadarsini College conducts essay writing contest

IPLC management with the law students who volunteered in conducting the essay writing competition at Ongole on Saturday

Ongole : The management of Indira Priyadarsini Law College in Ongole conducted an essay writing competition for the intermediate and degree college students, marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution, at their premises here on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the IPLC principal Dr Nataraja Kumar explained that the constitution has attained 75 years of age, just like a person gains wisdom and experience by aging.

He thanked the staff and management of 38 colleges for sending about 400 students to participate in the essay competition, even from the far places in the erstwhile district.

The principal said that the intermediate students were asked to write an essay on the ‘Constitution of India and Environmental Protection’ while the degree students wrote on the ‘Constitution of India and Fundamental Rights.’

He said that they would double evaluate the essays by a senior advocate as well as an academician, and present first prize of Rs 10,116, second prize of Rs 7,116, third prize of Rs 5,116, and consolation prizes of Rs 1,116 to 10 students from the intermediate and degree student categories.

He said that the response from the students is overwhelming, and he announced that they are increasing the prize money from Rs 10,116 to Rs 25,000 for the first position, and accordingly to the next positions from next year.

Nataraj Kumar thanked the volunteers from the law students and announced that they would inform the colleges of the prize-winning students by Thursday about the winners.

The prizes will be distributed through the hands of esteemed dignitaries in a ceremony to be held on February 15, the next Saturday, he said.

