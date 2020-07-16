Industrial effluents pose threat to Pulasa fish in Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: Now it is the time for fish lovers who await eagerly to taste 'Pulasa' which is having a different taste when compared to other variety of fish. Pulasa is only available between June and August and its cost also varies depending on it size and weight.



People like to purchase Pulasa though its price is skyrocketing. People enjoy the taste of this variety of freshwater fish.

The tasteless 'Ilisha' metamorphoses itself into a delicious Pulasa. The biological name of Pulasa is Hilsa. The fish starts it journey upstream as the sweet Godavari water starts merging into Bay of Bengal. The fish is available in the sea with the name of Ilisha during the rest of the year.

Many people mainly officials and politicos send Pulasa to their top bosses to get their blessings. As the travel of Ilasa ends at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram many fishermen wait at the barrage to catch it.

According to an official of the Fisheries department, Ilasa swims 90 km from Bay of Bengal to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram for 12 hours and transforms into a tasty variety and a delicious food item to fish lovers.

A matured Hilsa lays nearly 0.1-2.0 million eggs in fresh water and after one year it reaches into a size between 40 cm and 60 cm prior to their migration into freshwater. Ilasa comes into freshwater for breeding purpose.

According to a fisherman Dhanam, the cost of one kg of Pulasa costs from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 also and the price may increase depending on its size and weight.

From June to August, many fishermen wait for Pulasa to earn fast buck. But the industrial effluents being released into River Godavari posing problem to Pulasa, he added.