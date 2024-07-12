Industrial Park at Palasa yet to see light of the day

Srikakulam: Industrial Park at Palasa municipal town is desperate for attention of the government. Palasa town is developing as second largest urban centre after district headquarters Srikakulam city. Around Palasa urban area, cashew, coconut and other commercial crops are being cultivated creating an opportunity for development of agricultural and horticulture related processing units. At present, more than 250 cashew processing units are running in and around Palasa town.

Earlier, TDP government had acquired 200 acres land at Ramakrishnapuram near Palasa town through the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) with expectation of industrial development once seaport at Bhavanapadu in Santhabommali mandal is completed. But the YSRCP government which came to power in 2019 shifted the port to Mulapeta village.

The YSRCP government had invited applications from the interested entrepreneurs to allot lands for various industrial units on lease-cum-sale basis by putting various conditions and specifications through the APIIC. At that time, more than 1,000 entrepreneurs registered with the APIIC. Most them wished to run cashew processing units. But the APIIC officials raised objections to allot the entire 200 acre land only to cashew units. Hence, the proposal was shelved.

Now the entrepreneurs are requesting the TDP alliance government to initiate steps for allotment of land for industrial units.