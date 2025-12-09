Industries must balance growth & pollution control: APPCB chief

Sri City: Sri City hosted a high-level brainstorming session on the AP Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy (4.0), 2025–2030, chaired by AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) chief Dr P Krishnaiah.

The meeting brought together government officials, industry recyclers, industrial associations, and sustainability experts to deliberate on the state’s forward-looking waste-to-wealth framework. Dr Krishnaiah praised Sri City’s sustainability leadership, describing it as a model for transforming industrial hubs into environmentally responsible ecosystems.

“Reusing treated wastewater, recycling industrial by-products, and adopting renewable energy are commendable practices. But continuous vigilance is crucial – waste disposal agencies must adhere strictly to regulations. It is encouraging that Sri City industries are actively protecting biodiversity and expanding green cover,” he said.

Highlighting Sri City’s ongoing green initiatives, he stressed that the Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (3Rs) philosophy is indispensable for the future.

He called on industries to balance livelihood creation with pollution control through regular audits and strict oversight of waste vendors.

In a message, Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy applauded the State Government’s visionary leadership in formulating a comprehensive Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy.

He reaffirmed Sri City’s pioneering role in adopting circular economy principles and fostering sustainable industrial growth. Earlier, President (Operations) Satish Kamat detailed Sri City’s active commitment to the 3R principles.

APCCB Member Nageswara Raju, Senior Environmental Engineer Muni Prasad, and other senior department officials attended the session, which saw participation from over 100 Human Resources and Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) managers from Sri City industries.

The discussions concluded with a shared view that the Circular Economy & Waste Recycling Policy (4.0) represents both a mandate and an opportunity—advancing sustainability, generating employment, and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in circular industrial development.