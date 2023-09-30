Industries Secy seeks feedback on govt policies in Sri City

Tirupati: Secretary in the Department of Industries & Commerce Dr N Yuvaraj along with a team of senior officials visited Sri City on Friday. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy briefed them on the status of the industrial development taking place in the business city. Yuvaraj had a meeting with the CEOs/CXOs of the industrial units and reviewed the industrial growth in the Sri City.

On the occasion, he gave a brief overview of recent developments in the areas of fiscal incentive reimbursement, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, upgradation of infrastructure, establishment of a thriving ecosystem for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and skill development. He invited the participants to give feedback on the policies and procedures of government and requested to put forward their ideas for improvement.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that an effective industrial policy depends on effective implementation and continual efforts to create an environment that is favourable to investors. In order to keep the policy appealing to potential investors, the industries department in AP actively interacts with stakeholders, monitors developments and makes necessary revisions.

Later the Secretary went around the industrial zone and visited the production unit of Panasonic Life Solutions. Joint director of district industrial centre E Pratapa Reddy and APIIC Zonal manager Chandrasekhar were also present.