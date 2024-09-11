Inflow to Dowleswaram barrage increases, second warning in place

The Godavari River is currently experiencing severe flooding, prompting authorities to issue a second danger alert at the Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage. The flood flow continues to escalate as heavy rainfall from upper regions converges into the river, raising water levels at the barrage to 14.20 feet.

In response to the rising waters, 175 gates of the barrage have been fully opened, leading to the release of an alarming 13.27 lakh cusecs of flood water downstream. This significant outpouring has forced the temporary suspension of the Papikondala tour, and local collectors from East Godavari, Alluri, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts have been alerted regarding the ongoing flood crisis.

Emergency control rooms have been established in affected areas, and rehabilitation centers for displaced residents are being set up. The flood situation has severely impacted Ambedkar's Lankan villages in the Konaseema district, where water is overflowing dramatically. Kaz Vela is currently inundated, and residents in P. Gannavaram and Mamidikuduru mandals are relying on boats for transportation as Kajevelu is submerged.

Due to safety concerns, educational officials in the impacted districts have declared holidays for schools in flood-affected areas. All Lankan villages in Alamuru mandal are now inaccessible due to water blockades. Authorities have started relocating residents from Mulakallanka in Sitanagaram mandal, as well as Bridgelanka, Ketawarilanka, and Weduru Lanka in Rajahmundry urban mandal to designated resettlement centers.

In the merged mandals of Alluri district, nearby streams are also overflowing, affecting tributaries such as Sabari and Seeleru. Traffic had ground to a halt between Bhadrachalam and Koonavaram, with RTC bus services suspended for the last three days. Further complicating matters, floodwaters have approached critical infrastructure, including bridges at the confluence of the Sabari and Godavari rivers in Koonavaram.

Additionally, 22 villages in Chintoor mandal face extensive waterlogging, while main roads in VR Puram mandal are besieged by floodwaters, obstructing access to 30 surrounding villages.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they implement measures to manage the flood's impact and ensure the safety of residents.